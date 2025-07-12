Luis Enrique's Team-First Philosophy Fuels PSG's Club World Cup Quest

Paris St. Germain manager Luis Enrique has stressed that a unified team effort, rather than individual magic, is key to his squad's recent success. Ahead of the Club World Cup final against Chelsea, Enrique highlighted the transformation at PSG, focusing on a dynamic, youthful team that eschews reliance on stars.

Speaking at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Enrique downplayed his own centrality to the team's achievements, instead crediting the players' dedication to a shared objective. He expressed a preference for handling criticism over praise, citing its humbling effects, as PSG seeks their first Club World Cup victory.

As PSG aims to culminate a groundbreaking year with a historic title, Enrique reiterated his belief in collective excellence. He envisions a squad of numerous 'stars' working in harmony, reflecting the club's ethos as they prepare to face Chelsea, promising a thrilling finale to their campaign.

