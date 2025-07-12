Left Menu

Luis Enrique's Team-First Philosophy Fuels PSG's Club World Cup Quest

Paris St. Germain manager Luis Enrique emphasizes the importance of teamwork over individual brilliance as his side prepares to face Chelsea in the Club World Cup final. With a youthful squad and a total football philosophy, PSG aims to secure their first Club World Cup title, embodying Enrique's vision of collective success.

Updated: 12-07-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paris St. Germain manager Luis Enrique has stressed that a unified team effort, rather than individual magic, is key to his squad's recent success. Ahead of the Club World Cup final against Chelsea, Enrique highlighted the transformation at PSG, focusing on a dynamic, youthful team that eschews reliance on stars.

Speaking at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Enrique downplayed his own centrality to the team's achievements, instead crediting the players' dedication to a shared objective. He expressed a preference for handling criticism over praise, citing its humbling effects, as PSG seeks their first Club World Cup victory.

As PSG aims to culminate a groundbreaking year with a historic title, Enrique reiterated his belief in collective excellence. He envisions a squad of numerous 'stars' working in harmony, reflecting the club's ethos as they prepare to face Chelsea, promising a thrilling finale to their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

