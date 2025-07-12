Left Menu

La Liga President Rebuts Real Madrid Goalkeeper's Call for Schedule Change

Spanish league president Javier Tebas refused Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' request to delay their 2025-26 opener for resting after the expanded Club World Cup. Tebas emphasized collaboration with the Spanish Football Federation, noting that no other major leagues have adjusted their schedules. Courtois criticized Tebas' focus away from players' welfare.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas has turned down a request from Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to reschedule the team's 2025-26 opener, offering players more rest after the expanded Club World Cup. Courtois had called for a postponement to allow the team additional recovery time.

Tebas stated that the decision was reached in collaboration with the Spanish Football Federation, asserting that players are already allocated sufficient rest and training periods. He pointed out that other leagues like the Premier League and French Ligue 1 have not made similar schedule changes.

Courtois expressed disappointment, drawing comparisons with league leaders in Italy and England, criticizing Tebas for his perceived disregard for player welfare. Tebas countered by discussing broader issues in La Liga, including Real Madrid's pursuit of a Super League, ongoing renovations at Barcelona's Camp Nou, and financial regulations within UEFA.

