Katie Taylor's Triumphant Trilogy: A Historic Night for Women's Boxing

On Friday, Katie Taylor successfully defended her undisputed super lightweight championship, achieving a trilogy sweep over Amanda Serrano. This historic bout highlighted the first all-women's boxing card at Madison Square Garden, drawing a sell-out crowd eager to witness this legendary rivalry.

The night saw Taylor, the Irish Olympic gold medalist, edging out Puerto Rico's Serrano, with judges scoring the close fight 95-95 and 97-93 in Taylor's favor. With heightened praise for Serrano, Taylor remarked, "We're history makers forever," acknowledging their shared impact on the sport.

Both fighters initially adopted a cautious approach, before unleashing fierce combat in later rounds. The event, broadcast live on Netflix, is part of the streaming service's strategy to expand into live sports, following its NFL games debut which has reportedly boosted its subscriber numbers.