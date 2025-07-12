Left Menu

Katie Taylor's Triumphant Trilogy: A Historic Night for Women's Boxing

Katie Taylor retained her super lightweight title, completing a trilogy sweep against Amanda Serrano during a historic all-women's boxing event at Madison Square Garden. This momentous occasion marked a high point for women's boxing, attracting a sell-out crowd and showcasing the fierce rivalry between Taylor and Serrano.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 10:31 IST
Katie Taylor's Triumphant Trilogy: A Historic Night for Women's Boxing

On Friday, Katie Taylor successfully defended her undisputed super lightweight championship, achieving a trilogy sweep over Amanda Serrano. This historic bout highlighted the first all-women's boxing card at Madison Square Garden, drawing a sell-out crowd eager to witness this legendary rivalry.

The night saw Taylor, the Irish Olympic gold medalist, edging out Puerto Rico's Serrano, with judges scoring the close fight 95-95 and 97-93 in Taylor's favor. With heightened praise for Serrano, Taylor remarked, "We're history makers forever," acknowledging their shared impact on the sport.

Both fighters initially adopted a cautious approach, before unleashing fierce combat in later rounds. The event, broadcast live on Netflix, is part of the streaming service's strategy to expand into live sports, following its NFL games debut which has reportedly boosted its subscriber numbers.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025