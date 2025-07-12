Joe Burns faced a turning point when he was left out of Queensland's contracted players' list in April 2024, compounding his grief as he mourned his brother's death. However, his Italian heritage provided an escape route as he aligned with Italy's cricket ambitions.

Under Burns' leadership, Italy achieved a significant milestone by qualifying for their first ICC World Cup set to be held in India and Sri Lanka. His role as captain was pivotal, helping Italy navigate through various qualifying rounds against countries like France and Luxembourg.

This achievement highlights Burns and Italy's journey from obscurity to becoming World Cup participants, proving their potential on the international cricket stage. The diverse team's legacy is now secure, serving as a beacon of hope and unity.

