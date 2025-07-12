Scorching Temperatures Threaten Club World Cup Spectacle

Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea's midfielder, has raised concerns over the intense heat at the ongoing Club World Cup in the United States, describing the soaring temperatures as 'dangerous' for both players and spectators. The inaugural 32-team tournament, culminating on Sunday with Chelsea's face-off against Paris Saint-Germain at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, has seen spectacular on-field action overshadowed by worries about player safety and tepid audience turnout.

During Tuesday's semi-final clash between Chelsea and Fluminense at 3 p.m., local time in New Jersey, temperatures rose beyond 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) with humidity levels exceeding 54%, eliciting a warning from the National Weather Service. The oppressive heat in several host cities has intensified scrutiny of the tournament, seen as a preparatory event for next year's men's World Cup.

'Honestly, the heat is incredible,' Fernandez remarked to reporters, elaborating on the physical toll, 'I had to lie down because I was dizzy. It's very dangerous, affecting both the game's pace and the enjoyment of fans.' Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca echoed these sentiments, stating that the sweltering conditions rendered regular afternoon training 'impossible' in Philadelphia.

