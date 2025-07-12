Left Menu

Scorching Temperatures Threaten Club World Cup Spectacle

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez called the intense heat at the Club World Cup in the U.S. 'dangerous' for players and spectators. The tournament has been marred by extreme temperatures, raising concerns about player welfare. The situation is under scrutiny as the country prepares for the men's World Cup next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:43 IST
Scorching Temperatures Threaten Club World Cup Spectacle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea's midfielder, has raised concerns over the intense heat at the ongoing Club World Cup in the United States, describing the soaring temperatures as 'dangerous' for both players and spectators. The inaugural 32-team tournament, culminating on Sunday with Chelsea's face-off against Paris Saint-Germain at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, has seen spectacular on-field action overshadowed by worries about player safety and tepid audience turnout.

During Tuesday's semi-final clash between Chelsea and Fluminense at 3 p.m., local time in New Jersey, temperatures rose beyond 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) with humidity levels exceeding 54%, eliciting a warning from the National Weather Service. The oppressive heat in several host cities has intensified scrutiny of the tournament, seen as a preparatory event for next year's men's World Cup.

'Honestly, the heat is incredible,' Fernandez remarked to reporters, elaborating on the physical toll, 'I had to lie down because I was dizzy. It's very dangerous, affecting both the game's pace and the enjoyment of fans.' Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca echoed these sentiments, stating that the sweltering conditions rendered regular afternoon training 'impossible' in Philadelphia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025