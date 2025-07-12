Rory McIlroy Revitalized: A Strong Comeback at Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy, battling motivational issues following his Masters triumph, has rediscovered his edge at the Genesis Scottish Open. The golf luminary shot an impressive 2-under 68 and 5-under 65 in the initial rounds.

Leading the pack is Chris Gotterup with a remarkable course-equaling 61, establishing an 11-under clubhouse target. The tournament's leaderboard also features prominent contenders like Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai, who shot 69-67, while noteworthy names such as Sahith Theegala opted out of the competition.

McIlroy's resurgence was observed under Scotland's sunny golf coast, reaching seven under alongside several international players. Meanwhile, defending champion Robert MacIntyre managed to birdie the 17th to stay in competition, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, despite a few setbacks, remains in pursuit.

