Ajinkya Rahane's Undying Passion for Test Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, continues to harbor hopes of returning to the national Test side despite being omitted from the selectors' current plans.

At 37, Rahane remains undeterred and is set to embark on another domestic season with the aim of showcasing his cricketing prowess. Having last played for India during the West Indies tour in 2023, changes under the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, have seen both him and Cheteshwar Pujara left out in favor of younger talent.

In preparation for the upcoming Ranji Trophy, Rahane is expected to lead Mumbai. He expressed his enduring passion for Test cricket, emphasizing his readiness to seize any future opportunities that may come his way.