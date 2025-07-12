Left Menu

Ajinkya Rahane's Undying Passion for Test Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane, at 37, is determined to make a comeback to India's Test cricket team. Despite being overlooked by selectors, Rahane prepares to lead Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, maintaining his passion for Test cricket and staying fit for another domestic season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:20 IST
Ajinkya Rahane's Undying Passion for Test Cricket
Ajinkya Rahane
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ajinkya Rahane, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, continues to harbor hopes of returning to the national Test side despite being omitted from the selectors' current plans.

At 37, Rahane remains undeterred and is set to embark on another domestic season with the aim of showcasing his cricketing prowess. Having last played for India during the West Indies tour in 2023, changes under the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, have seen both him and Cheteshwar Pujara left out in favor of younger talent.

In preparation for the upcoming Ranji Trophy, Rahane is expected to lead Mumbai. He expressed his enduring passion for Test cricket, emphasizing his readiness to seize any future opportunities that may come his way.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025