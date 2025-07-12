Left Menu

Mitch Evans Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Berlin Formula E Race

Mitch Evans of Jaguar clinched victory in the first Berlin Formula E race, with Nissan's Oliver Rowland failing to finish, delaying his championship hopes. Pascal Wehrlein secured second place with the fastest lap, while Edoardo Mortara claimed third. The title race remains open heading to London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:25 IST
Mitch Evans emerged victorious in the first of two Formula E races held in Berlin, piloting his Jaguar to success amid a grey, rainy backdrop. The win puts Evans in the spotlight, marking his second victory of the season and Jaguar's 50th podium in the electric series.

The race saw Oliver Rowland's title hopes stall as he retired with a damaged car, his lead cut to 50 points, leaving the championship race open. The British driver faced a setback after making contact with Stoffel Van Doorne's Maserati, resulting in a halt six laps from the end.

Meanwhile, defending champion Pascal Wehrlein secured second place for Porsche, earning a valuable bonus point for the fastest lap. Edoardo Mortara of Mahindra captured third for his second consecutive podium finish. As the competition heads to London, the battle for the title remains fierce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

