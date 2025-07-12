Iga Swiatek: A Historic Rout at Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek dominated the Wimbledon final against Amanda Anisimova, winning 6-0 6-0. This win marked Swiatek as the first Polish player to win a Wimbledon singles title. The match became notorious for being the first 6-0 6-0 loss in a Wimbledon final since 1911.
In a stunning display of dominance, Iga Swiatek conquered Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final with a scoreline of 6-0 6-0, making her the first Polish player to win a Wimbledon singles title.
The match, which lasted just 57 minutes, saw Swiatek showcasing her prowess against the nervous Grand Slam final debutant, Anisimova, on Centre Court. The 24-year-old eighth seed's victory marked the first time a Wimbledon final ended in such a lopsided way since 1911.
Swiatek's path to her sixth Grand Slam title was marked by fierce determination as she dropped only two games in a semi-final match against Belinda Bencic. Her final victory was sealed with an impressive backhand winner, leaving tennis fans in awe of her efficiency.
