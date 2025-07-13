Triumphant Victory: Wang Ziying Captures First Grand Slam at Wimbledon

Wang Ziying of China clinched her first Grand Slam title in the women's wheelchair singles category after defeating top-seeded Yui Kamiji of Japan with a score of 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday at Wimbledon.

Despite losing eight of her previous nine encounters against the formidable Kamiji, who was on a quest to complete a career Grand Slam with this Wimbledon championship, Wang made a formidable comeback.

In the men's wheelchair doubles final, No. 2 seeds Martin De la Puente from Spain and Ruben Spaargaren of the Netherlands secured their inaugural Wimbledon title against the top British pair, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, winning 7-6 (1), 7-5.