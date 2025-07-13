Sweden's Dominant Performance Secures Top Spot in Group C

Sweden leveraged Germany defender Carlotta Wamser's red card to clinch a decisive 4-1 victory, securing the top position in Group C on Saturday. Despite this setback, Germany also advanced to the quarter-finals as runners-up. The Swedes finished the group stage with a flawless nine points from three matches.

The match marked the first instance of Germany conceding four goals at a Women's Euros. Sweden's victory was deserved, as they punished nearly every German error. Germany initially took the lead with Jule Brand's goal, but Sweden quickly equalized through Stina Blackstenius.

Smilla Holmberg gave Sweden the lead with a stroke of luck in the 25th minute. Germany's hopes were further dashed when Wamser received a red card in the 32nd minute, followed by Fridolina Rolfo's penalty goal. Sweden sealed their win with Lina Hurtig's late finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)