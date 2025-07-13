Dramatic Downfall: Australia's Collapse in Kingston Test
Australia faced a dramatic collapse in the third test against West Indies at Sabina Park, losing seven wickets for 68 runs to be all out for 225. West Indies ended day one at 16 for one, 209 runs behind. Shamar Joseph excelled with four wickets for West Indies.
In a dramatic turn of events on day one of the third test, Australia crumbled from a strong position of 157-3 to be all out for 225 against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston.
West Indies finished 16 for one, trailing by 209 runs, after Mitchell Starc dismissed Kevlon Anderson, marking his 100th test milestone. Despite winning the toss and opting to bat first, Australia faltered as the hosts' bowlers demonstrated incredible form. Steve Smith was Australia's top scorer with 48 runs, while Shamar Joseph stole the spotlight for West Indies with an impressive 4-33.
The day-night test saw the West Indies bowlers dominate, with Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves each taking three crucial wickets. Cameron Green noted the challenging conditions but emphasized the importance of adapting. West Indies seek to capitalize on their current strong position as the contest continues.
