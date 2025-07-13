Welsh Women Aim to Make History at Women's European Championship

In an intense showdown at the Women's European Championship, Wales is poised to potentially knock out defending champion England with a draw in their Group D encounter. The match is more than just a game for the Welsh, sparked by a historical rivalry.

Captain Angharad James and coach Rhian Wilkinson have tapped into the national pride that fuels the team's desire to upset England. Although they have never beaten England before, a draw would suffice to prevent England from advancing easily to the quarterfinals.

While coach Wilkinson acknowledges the challenge, she sees it as a golden opportunity to uplift the women's game. Welsh passion will be palpable as the national anthem echoes in the stadium, setting the stage for a memorable contest.