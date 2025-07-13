Left Menu

Welsh Women Aim to Make History at Women's European Championship

Wales seeks to eliminate defending champions England with a draw on Sunday in the Women's European Championship Group D. Despite a history of losing, Wales is motivated by national pride and rivalry. England could still advance, but Wales hopes to spoil their quarterfinal hopes.

In an intense showdown at the Women's European Championship, Wales is poised to potentially knock out defending champion England with a draw in their Group D encounter. The match is more than just a game for the Welsh, sparked by a historical rivalry.

Captain Angharad James and coach Rhian Wilkinson have tapped into the national pride that fuels the team's desire to upset England. Although they have never beaten England before, a draw would suffice to prevent England from advancing easily to the quarterfinals.

While coach Wilkinson acknowledges the challenge, she sees it as a golden opportunity to uplift the women's game. Welsh passion will be palpable as the national anthem echoes in the stadium, setting the stage for a memorable contest.

