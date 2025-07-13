Left Menu

Thrilling Finale: India Loses Last Match in Historic T20 Series

India claimed a historic women's T20 series win over England, winning 3-2 despite a last-ball defeat in the final match. Shafali Verma's blazing 75 led India to a total of 167. Defending, India fell short as England chased down the target with five wickets in hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:12 IST
Thrilling Finale: India Loses Last Match in Historic T20 Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic culmination to the Women's T20 series against England, India registered a historic series victory with a 3-2 win. Despite losing the inconsequential final game by five wickets, the Indian team showcased resilience and skill.

Sent in to bat, Shafali Verma's dynamic innings of 75 gave India a competitive total of 167/7. Her quick-fire innings featured 13 boundaries and a six, with her 23-ball half-century marking the second joint-fastest by an Indian woman in WT20s.

England's openers provided a strong start in their chase. Despite a fightback by India, dismissing both openers, England's Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier ensured their side crossed the line, concluding on the last ball thriller.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025