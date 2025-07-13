Thrilling Finale: India Loses Last Match in Historic T20 Series
India claimed a historic women's T20 series win over England, winning 3-2 despite a last-ball defeat in the final match. Shafali Verma's blazing 75 led India to a total of 167. Defending, India fell short as England chased down the target with five wickets in hand.
In a dramatic culmination to the Women's T20 series against England, India registered a historic series victory with a 3-2 win. Despite losing the inconsequential final game by five wickets, the Indian team showcased resilience and skill.
Sent in to bat, Shafali Verma's dynamic innings of 75 gave India a competitive total of 167/7. Her quick-fire innings featured 13 boundaries and a six, with her 23-ball half-century marking the second joint-fastest by an Indian woman in WT20s.
England's openers provided a strong start in their chase. Despite a fightback by India, dismissing both openers, England's Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier ensured their side crossed the line, concluding on the last ball thriller.
