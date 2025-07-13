Left Menu

Transformative Full-Back Duos: The Unsung Heroes of the Indian Super League

The Indian Super League has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the role of full-backs. No longer confined to defense, full-backs like Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, and Mandar Rao Dessai now epitomize a blend of defense and attack, making significant contributions to their teams' successes on the pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:30 IST
Transformative Full-Back Duos: The Unsung Heroes of the Indian Super League
Akash Mishra and Asish Rai (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The evolution of football has caused significant changes in player roles, particularly full-backs. In the Indian Super League (ISL), teams have thrived with modern full-backs who adeptly balance offensive and defensive duties, as per the league's official site.

Notable among them were Asish Rai and Akash Mishra of Hyderabad FC. Under Manolo Marquez, they formed an indomitable partnership, combining speed, daring, and tactical acuity to become central figures in the team's 2021-22 ISL Cup triumph.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant benefited from Rai's move, where he paired with Subhasish Bose, bringing together youthful energy and seasoned composure. Meanwhile, FC Goa's Mandar Rao Dessai and Seriton Fernandes displayed similar dynamics, contributing significantly to their team's flair and tactical prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025