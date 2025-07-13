Transformative Full-Back Duos: The Unsung Heroes of the Indian Super League

The evolution of football has caused significant changes in player roles, particularly full-backs. In the Indian Super League (ISL), teams have thrived with modern full-backs who adeptly balance offensive and defensive duties, as per the league's official site.

Notable among them were Asish Rai and Akash Mishra of Hyderabad FC. Under Manolo Marquez, they formed an indomitable partnership, combining speed, daring, and tactical acuity to become central figures in the team's 2021-22 ISL Cup triumph.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant benefited from Rai's move, where he paired with Subhasish Bose, bringing together youthful energy and seasoned composure. Meanwhile, FC Goa's Mandar Rao Dessai and Seriton Fernandes displayed similar dynamics, contributing significantly to their team's flair and tactical prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)