Amanda Anisimova experienced the harsh reality of Wimbledon with a 'double bagel' result but retains her optimism. The American tennis player made headlines with a 6-0 6-0 match, an outcome both painfully memorable and a reminder of her promising career.

In basketball, Houston Rockets' Fred VanVleet has taken on a significant role as president of the National Basketball Players Association. The esteemed guard was chosen by fellow NBA players and is set to lead the union, shaping its direction over his four-year term.

On the tennis courts, Iga Swiatek celebrated her historic victory, becoming the latest Wimbledon champion by defeating Amanda Anisimova with the same daunting scoreline. In other sports news, Ndamukong Suh announced his retirement from the NFL, marking the end of an era for the distinguished defensive lineman.

