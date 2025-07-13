India Women's Cricket Team's Historic Triumph: A Boost From WPL

India's women's cricket team marked history with their first-ever T20I series win against England, a victory coach Amol Muzumdar attributes to the Women's Premier League (WPL) and a competitive domestic season.

Despite losing the final match, a dominant performance in Manchester sealed the series 3-2. Debutant spinner Shree Charani emerged as a standout, earning the Player of the Series title.

With bowling and fielding complementing India's robust batting lineup, the team's success sets a positive tone for the T20 World Cup in England next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)