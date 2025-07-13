India Women's Cricket Team's Historic Triumph: A Boost From WPL
India's first-ever women's T20I series win against England is credited to the Women's Premier League and a strong domestic season. Debutant Shree Charani shone bright, securing Player of the Series. The success boosts preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in England.
India's women's cricket team marked history with their first-ever T20I series win against England, a victory coach Amol Muzumdar attributes to the Women's Premier League (WPL) and a competitive domestic season.
Despite losing the final match, a dominant performance in Manchester sealed the series 3-2. Debutant spinner Shree Charani emerged as a standout, earning the Player of the Series title.
With bowling and fielding complementing India's robust batting lineup, the team's success sets a positive tone for the T20 World Cup in England next year.
