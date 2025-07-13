Erasmus' Innovating Tactics Propel Springboks to Victory

Rassie Erasmus, the tactical mastermind behind South Africa's rugby successes, has once again showcased his innovative thinking. In a stunning display against Italy, the Springboks emerged victorious with a 45-0 scoreline, despite facing a numerical disadvantage due to a red card for Jasper Wiese early in the game.

The match, held in Gqeberha, featured a daring strategy inspired by an Under-14 B schools team from Paul Roos Gymnasium in Paarl, South Africa. Erasmus' approach involved intentionally conceding a scrum to maintain psychological domination, although this initially backfired with a penalty. Nevertheless, the team's novel tactic of creating a maul in general play paid off, securing penalty advantages and scoring crucial tries.

With a creative use of line-out-like play during open play, the Springboks capitalized on penalty advantages as the Italian side struggled to counter the unexpected moves. Erasmus' willingness to experiment proves instrumental as the Springboks gear up for their next encounter against Georgia. The coach remains pragmatic, acknowledging the risks and rewards of innovative maneuvers in competitive rugby.

(With inputs from agencies.)