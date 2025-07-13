Sports Snapshots: From Anisimova's Double Bagel to Suh's Retirement
This roundup highlights key sports events: Amanda Anisimova's challenging Wimbledon final, Fred VanVleet's new role as NBPA president, Garrett Crochet's noteworthy MLB performance, and Ndamukong Suh's NFL retirement. Other mentions include Swiatek's triumph, Lars Nootbaar's injury, and Cole Anthony's expected move to the Bucks.
A whirlwind of sports news saw Amanda Anisimova endure a double bagel defeat at Wimbledon, while Fred VanVleet ascended to the role of National Basketball Players Association president.
Garrett Crochet shone in MLB, securing his first shutout for the Boston Red Sox, complementing their victory streak, as Ndamukong Suh marked his NFL retirement anniversary with emotional reflections on his father's influence.
In tennis, Iga Swiatek's dominance was on display as she claimed her maiden Wimbledon title, and other highlights included notable changes in MLB and NBA rosters, alongside Lars Nootbaar's mid-game exit due to discomfort.
(With inputs from agencies.)