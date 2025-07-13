India Women's Cricket: Depth and Dynamism Ahead of ODI World Cup
India Women's head coach Amol Muzumdar highlights the depth and competitiveness of the team, with Shafali Verma and Pratika Rawal in focus. Verma, a potential ODI World Cup contender, was recalled for the T20I series, while newcomer Rawal impresses with her strong ODI performance since her debut.
India Women's cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar has praised the depth and competitive spirit within the squad, particularly highlighting opener Shafali Verma as a strong contender for the upcoming ODI World Cup on home soil, beginning September 30.
Verma, who was dropped after India's T20 World Cup exit, made a striking comeback in the T20I series against England, ending as the second-highest run-scorer with 176 runs at an average of 35.20. Muzumdar emphasized Verma's integral role in the team, despite her absence in the upcoming ODI series.
Meanwhile, Pratika Rawal's entry into international cricket has bolstered the Indian lineup. Since her December debut, Rawal averages 63.80 over 11 ODIs, scoring 638 runs, and Muzumdar is optimistic about her impact on the team.
