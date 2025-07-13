Left Menu

India Women's Cricket: Depth and Dynamism Ahead of ODI World Cup

India Women's head coach Amol Muzumdar highlights the depth and competitiveness of the team, with Shafali Verma and Pratika Rawal in focus. Verma, a potential ODI World Cup contender, was recalled for the T20I series, while newcomer Rawal impresses with her strong ODI performance since her debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:18 IST
India Women's Cricket: Depth and Dynamism Ahead of ODI World Cup
Shafali Verma (Photo: Instagram/shafalisverma17). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Women's cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar has praised the depth and competitive spirit within the squad, particularly highlighting opener Shafali Verma as a strong contender for the upcoming ODI World Cup on home soil, beginning September 30.

Verma, who was dropped after India's T20 World Cup exit, made a striking comeback in the T20I series against England, ending as the second-highest run-scorer with 176 runs at an average of 35.20. Muzumdar emphasized Verma's integral role in the team, despite her absence in the upcoming ODI series.

Meanwhile, Pratika Rawal's entry into international cricket has bolstered the Indian lineup. Since her December debut, Rawal averages 63.80 over 11 ODIs, scoring 638 runs, and Muzumdar is optimistic about her impact on the team.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025