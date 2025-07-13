FIFA Introduces Mandatory Rest Periods for Player Welfare

FIFA and players' unions have reached a groundbreaking agreement on player welfare, mandating a 72-hour rest period between matches and a 21-day holiday to combat burnout. This comes amid growing concerns over player safety and workload.

The discussions took place before the Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea, highlighting the global dialogue on player health. The tournament's scheduling during the European offseason has faced criticism for its impact on player well-being.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that players' health is a 'top priority,' and these new rest periods represent significant progress. However, implementing these measures may require adjustments to game schedules, challenging existing TV deals, particularly in European leagues.

