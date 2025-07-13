Punjab's Push for Sports: A Game Changer Against Drug Menace

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has unveiled a bold initiative to establish modern sports grounds in villages throughout the state. The move is aimed at diverting young individuals away from drugs by providing them with constructive outlets for their energy.

In a press conference, Mann detailed the plan to initiate work on 3,083 sports grounds as part of an initial phase that will see a total of 4,000 grounds developed. The Chief Minister also emphasized the involvement of international athletes in coaching roles to promote sports among the youth.

Mann criticized past administrations for neglecting youth, claiming they were driven toward drugs due to lack of facilities. He reaffirmed the potential of Punjab's youth to excel in various sports, with proper facilities and support, citing examples like cricketer Shubman Gill and Harbhajan Singh.

