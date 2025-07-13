Left Menu

India's Boxing Committee Strengthens Governance Ahead of Elections

The Interim Committee for boxing in India reaffirms its commitment to holding national federation elections by August 31. Appraised by World Boxing, the committee is lauded for revitalizing performance and maintaining transparency. It continues its efforts amidst ongoing legal challenges, steering Indian boxing toward stability and progress.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Interim Committee governing boxing in India has strongly reiterated its resolve to adhere to World Boxing's directive by ensuring that national federation elections occur by the August 31 deadline. Following a review in Lausanne with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, the global body extended the committee's tenure, expressing appreciation for its efforts to restore transparency and stability.

Recognized for its pivotal role in boosting India's boxing performance internationally, the committee maintains focus on facilitating a seamless transition, with all actions communicated to the IOA and the Ministry. Retired Colonel Arun Malik of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) reassured commitment to free elections and stressed the importance of maintaining the federation's autonomy, amidst a transparent, accountable process.

The committee has ensured ongoing participation in global competitions and reinstatement of national training camps, efficiently managing BFI's operations. Praises from the World Body and top boxing nations mark a notable improvement in performance, underscoring the impact of dedicated governance in advancing Indian boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

