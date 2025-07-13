Left Menu

Marc Marquez: The Unyielding King of Sachsenring

Marc Marquez claimed his ninth victory at Sachsenring in his 200th MotoGP start, further solidifying his position as a MotoGP legend. His win extended the championship lead over his brother Alex, who finished second. The race witnessed numerous crashes, notably at turn one.

Hohenstein-Ernstthal | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:22 IST
In a display of unrivaled racing prowess, Marc Marquez reaffirmed his title as the 'King of Sachsenring' by clinching his ninth MotoGP victory at the German Grand Prix, marking his 200th career start. The event saw only 10 riders completing the race amid challenging conditions that favored Marquez's mastery.

Marquez's triumph further widened his championship lead over his brother Alex Marquez, who valiantly secured second place despite battling a recent hand injury from the Dutch Grand Prix. The intense sibling rivalry has become a focal point of this season's championship race.

The race, marred by multiple crashes at the infamous turn one, illustrated the unforgiving nature of MotoGP competition. Noteworthy incidents involved VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio and Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, highlighting the precariousness of high-stakes motorcycle racing.

Latest News

