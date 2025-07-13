India Tightens Grip on England with Early Strikes at Lord's

India showcased a formidable performance in the initial session of the fourth day of the Lord's Test, claiming four early England wickets. At 98/4, England faced the challenge of maintaining their 98-run lead, relying on skipper Ben Stokes (2*) and former captain Joe Root (17*) to stabilize the innings.

Ollie Pope's struggles persisted as he succumbed to an LBW from Mohammed Siraj for a mere four runs, maintaining a worrisome average of 19.64 in Test second innings. His performance starkly contrasts with his first innings average of 46.70, marking a disparity he aims to rectify.

Early blows from Mohammed Siraj, removing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, crippled England's start. Despite brief resistance from Zak Crawley and Harry Brook, both India's seasoned bowlers and sharp catching stifled England's counterattacks. As competitive tension simmered, India remained in strong pursuit of edging ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)