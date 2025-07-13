Left Menu

Washington Sundar Shines as India Battles England in Intense Test Match

Washington Sundar's pivotal off-break deliveries during the third Test match's second session helped India leave England struggling at 175 for 6. Sundar dismissed key players Joe Root and Jamie Smith, turning the tide after a stable partnership. The match remains evenly poised, with both teams having identical first innings scores.

On a pivotal day of Test cricket, Washington Sundar took center stage with his impactful off-break bowling, as India created pressure on England in the third Test. Sundar's intervention proved crucial during the second session.

Dismissal of Joe Root, who had earlier hit a century in the first innings, and Jamie Smith by Sundar's precise bowling reduced England to a precarious 175 for 6 by tea. The Indian bowler's spell was complemented by earlier strikes from Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Despite Sundar's spellbinding bowling and Mohammed Siraj's efforts, England managed to keep the game balanced with scores mirroring India's first innings total of 387. The outcome of the match remains uncertain, highlighting the ongoing intense competition.

