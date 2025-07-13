Thrilling Cricket Contest: England Vs. India in Intense Innings

In an electrifying cricket showdown, both England and India demonstrated remarkable skill, topping their first innings each with a score of 387. This set the stage for a closely contested battle.

England's second innings saw a mix of perseverance and setbacks. Zak Crawley managed only 22 runs, while veteran Joe Root contributed 40 runs before being bowled out by Washington Sundar. Harry Brook, with a steady 23, was dismissed by Akash Deep.

Currently, England stands at 175/6 after 52 overs, with captain Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes maintaining their stance at the crease. Indian bowlers Nitish Reddy and Mohammed Siraj delivered pivotal performances to keep the competition fierce.