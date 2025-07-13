Left Menu

Thrilling Cricket Contest: England Vs. India in Intense Innings

In a gripping cricket match, both England and India reached a first innings total of 387. During England's second innings, key players like Zak Crawley and Joe Root couldn't capitalize, with Nitish Reddy and Mohammed Siraj making crucial breakthroughs for India. England ended at 175/6 after 52 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:24 IST
Thrilling Cricket Contest: England Vs. India in Intense Innings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an electrifying cricket showdown, both England and India demonstrated remarkable skill, topping their first innings each with a score of 387. This set the stage for a closely contested battle.

England's second innings saw a mix of perseverance and setbacks. Zak Crawley managed only 22 runs, while veteran Joe Root contributed 40 runs before being bowled out by Washington Sundar. Harry Brook, with a steady 23, was dismissed by Akash Deep.

Currently, England stands at 175/6 after 52 overs, with captain Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes maintaining their stance at the crease. Indian bowlers Nitish Reddy and Mohammed Siraj delivered pivotal performances to keep the competition fierce.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025