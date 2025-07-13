Washington Sundar Spins England into Crisis at Lord's

Washington Sundar delivered a pivotal spell of off-spin to place England in a precarious position during the third Test at Lord's. By snatching critical wickets from Joe Root and Jamie Smith, India seized control after an electrifying second session on Day 4. The hosts managed 175 for 6 at tea, with Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes standing firm at the crease.

Root and Stokes initially sought to stabilize England's innings, but India's pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, relentlessly pursued breakthroughs. Ultimately, it was Sundar who capitalized on the deteriorating pitch conditions, breaking a 67-run partnership by sneaking a delivery past Root's defenses to uproot his leg stump. Smith's stint was short-lived as he fell to Sundar's pressure, leaving England reeling.

England began the day on 2 without loss, but early strikes from Mohammed Siraj applied immediate pressure. Despite a formidable start to their first innings, which saw them tally 387 thanks to contributions from Root, Ollie Pope, and lower-order heroics, England faltered in their follow-up attempt against India's disciplined bowling lineup.

