Left Menu

Washington Sundar Spins England into Crisis at Lord's

In the third Test at Lord's, Washington Sundar's crafty off-spin dismantled England's batting lineup, dismissing key players Joe Root and Jamie Smith. Despite a gritty performance by Ben Stokes, India's bowlers put the hosts on the back foot as they reached 175/6 by tea on Day 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:31 IST
Washington Sundar Spins England into Crisis at Lord's
Washington Sundar celebrating with India captain Shubman Gill (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Washington Sundar delivered a pivotal spell of off-spin to place England in a precarious position during the third Test at Lord's. By snatching critical wickets from Joe Root and Jamie Smith, India seized control after an electrifying second session on Day 4. The hosts managed 175 for 6 at tea, with Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes standing firm at the crease.

Root and Stokes initially sought to stabilize England's innings, but India's pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, relentlessly pursued breakthroughs. Ultimately, it was Sundar who capitalized on the deteriorating pitch conditions, breaking a 67-run partnership by sneaking a delivery past Root's defenses to uproot his leg stump. Smith's stint was short-lived as he fell to Sundar's pressure, leaving England reeling.

England began the day on 2 without loss, but early strikes from Mohammed Siraj applied immediate pressure. Despite a formidable start to their first innings, which saw them tally 387 thanks to contributions from Root, Ollie Pope, and lower-order heroics, England faltered in their follow-up attempt against India's disciplined bowling lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025