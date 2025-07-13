Left Menu

Joe Root's Brisk Battle with Record Books: A Pause at Lord's

Joe Root's chase to surpass Rahul Dravid's Test Record was thwarted at Lord's. Despite a solid performance, Root's dismissal by Washington Sundar left him short of Dravid by 30 runs, with England in a precarious position as they lead India by 175 runs on Day 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:40 IST
Joe Root's Brisk Battle with Record Books: A Pause at Lord's
Joe Root. (Photo: @ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Joe Root's aspirations to surpass Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid's standing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket faced a setback at Lord's. Playing against India during the third Test, Root fell 30 runs short, dismissed for 40 in a crucial second session on Day 4 by Washington Sundar's impressive delivery.

The match continues with Root positioned as the fifth-highest run-getter in Tests, boasting an impressive tally of 13,259 runs from 156 Tests at a strong average of 50.80. Root's performance in the current series includes 253 runs over six innings, maintaining a 50.60 average, highlighted by a century and a fifty.

England ended the second session precariously at 175/6, leading by the same margin. Washington Sundar's pivotal spell shifted the momentum, taking two crucial wickets. Earlier, England had a rocky start, with Mohammed Siraj dismantling England's top order. The match remains finely balanced with England striving to consolidate their lead.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025