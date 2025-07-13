Joe Root's Brisk Battle with Record Books: A Pause at Lord's
Joe Root's chase to surpass Rahul Dravid's Test Record was thwarted at Lord's. Despite a solid performance, Root's dismissal by Washington Sundar left him short of Dravid by 30 runs, with England in a precarious position as they lead India by 175 runs on Day 4.
Joe Root's aspirations to surpass Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid's standing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket faced a setback at Lord's. Playing against India during the third Test, Root fell 30 runs short, dismissed for 40 in a crucial second session on Day 4 by Washington Sundar's impressive delivery.
The match continues with Root positioned as the fifth-highest run-getter in Tests, boasting an impressive tally of 13,259 runs from 156 Tests at a strong average of 50.80. Root's performance in the current series includes 253 runs over six innings, maintaining a 50.60 average, highlighted by a century and a fifty.
England ended the second session precariously at 175/6, leading by the same margin. Washington Sundar's pivotal spell shifted the momentum, taking two crucial wickets. Earlier, England had a rocky start, with Mohammed Siraj dismantling England's top order. The match remains finely balanced with England striving to consolidate their lead.
