Joe Root's Brisk Battle with Record Books: A Pause at Lord's

Joe Root's aspirations to surpass Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid's standing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket faced a setback at Lord's. Playing against India during the third Test, Root fell 30 runs short, dismissed for 40 in a crucial second session on Day 4 by Washington Sundar's impressive delivery.

The match continues with Root positioned as the fifth-highest run-getter in Tests, boasting an impressive tally of 13,259 runs from 156 Tests at a strong average of 50.80. Root's performance in the current series includes 253 runs over six innings, maintaining a 50.60 average, highlighted by a century and a fifty.

England ended the second session precariously at 175/6, leading by the same margin. Washington Sundar's pivotal spell shifted the momentum, taking two crucial wickets. Earlier, England had a rocky start, with Mohammed Siraj dismantling England's top order. The match remains finely balanced with England striving to consolidate their lead.