Washington Sundar's Spin Magic Puts India on Top at Lord's Test

Washington Sundar showcased his spin mastery in the second session of the third Test at Lord's, claiming two crucial wickets to lead India into a commanding position. Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik highlighted Sundar's ability to 'out-think' the formidable Jamie Smith, signaling a promising future for the all-rounder.

Sky Sports reported that Karthik sees Sundar as a successor to the legendary Ravichandran Ashwin, despite being overshadowed for a long period. Karthik praised Sundar's potential with both bat and ball, emphasizing his crucial contributions during challenging phases of a Test match.

At the end of the second session on Day 4, England stood at 175/6, a narrow lead of 175 runs, with Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes at the crease. Sundar's spell of 2/13, including dismissals of Root and Smith, disrupted England's momentum after strong stands in their innings, demonstrating his value to the Indian side.