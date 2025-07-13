Washington Sundar's Spin Magic Puts India on Top at Lord's Test
Washington Sundar's impressive two-wicket haul, including the key dismissals of Joe Root and Jamie Smith, bolstered India's position during the third Test at Lord’s. His performance has drawn praise from former cricketer Dinesh Karthik, underscoring Sundar's emerging role as a key spinner for India.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Washington Sundar showcased his spin mastery in the second session of the third Test at Lord's, claiming two crucial wickets to lead India into a commanding position. Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik highlighted Sundar's ability to 'out-think' the formidable Jamie Smith, signaling a promising future for the all-rounder.
Sky Sports reported that Karthik sees Sundar as a successor to the legendary Ravichandran Ashwin, despite being overshadowed for a long period. Karthik praised Sundar's potential with both bat and ball, emphasizing his crucial contributions during challenging phases of a Test match.
At the end of the second session on Day 4, England stood at 175/6, a narrow lead of 175 runs, with Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes at the crease. Sundar's spell of 2/13, including dismissals of Root and Smith, disrupted England's momentum after strong stands in their innings, demonstrating his value to the Indian side.