Left Menu

Washington Sundar's Spin Magic Puts India on Top at Lord's Test

Washington Sundar's impressive two-wicket haul, including the key dismissals of Joe Root and Jamie Smith, bolstered India's position during the third Test at Lord’s. His performance has drawn praise from former cricketer Dinesh Karthik, underscoring Sundar's emerging role as a key spinner for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:13 IST
Washington Sundar's Spin Magic Puts India on Top at Lord's Test
Washington Sundar. (Photo/BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Washington Sundar showcased his spin mastery in the second session of the third Test at Lord's, claiming two crucial wickets to lead India into a commanding position. Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik highlighted Sundar's ability to 'out-think' the formidable Jamie Smith, signaling a promising future for the all-rounder.

Sky Sports reported that Karthik sees Sundar as a successor to the legendary Ravichandran Ashwin, despite being overshadowed for a long period. Karthik praised Sundar's potential with both bat and ball, emphasizing his crucial contributions during challenging phases of a Test match.

At the end of the second session on Day 4, England stood at 175/6, a narrow lead of 175 runs, with Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes at the crease. Sundar's spell of 2/13, including dismissals of Root and Smith, disrupted England's momentum after strong stands in their innings, demonstrating his value to the Indian side.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025