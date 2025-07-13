Left Menu

Washington Sundar's Spin Weaves Magic for India

Sanjay Manjrekar highlights Washington Sundar's pivotal role in India's third Test win over England, suggesting it's a strategic lesson for Captain Shubman Gill. Sundar's spinning deliveries rattled England's batsmen, proving the need for spinners in crucial plans, not just seamers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:04 IST
Washington Sundar's Spin Weaves Magic for India
Shubman Gill embracing Washington Sundar (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has emphasized the critical impact of Washington Sundar's spin bowling in India's victory against England on the fourth day of the third Test match. Sundar's performance, which dramatically turned the match in favor of India, is seen as a strategic lesson for captain Shubman Gill.

During a challenging session, India's fast bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep, struggled to break through. However, Sundar's spin magic effectively dismantled England's lineup, with the hosts collapsing to just 192 runs. This achievement underscores the importance of integrating spinners like Sundar into India's key strategies.

Manjrekar articulated that Gill should reconsider his inclination to prioritize seamers, highlighting Sundar's influence as a wake-up call. Incorporating 'pure' spinners in primary game plans, rather than as supplementary options, is essential for successful captaincy. Sundar's four-wicket haul, including crucial dismissals like Ben Stokes and Joe Root, further solidified India's position against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025