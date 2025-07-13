Washington Sundar's Spin Weaves Magic for India

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has emphasized the critical impact of Washington Sundar's spin bowling in India's victory against England on the fourth day of the third Test match. Sundar's performance, which dramatically turned the match in favor of India, is seen as a strategic lesson for captain Shubman Gill.

During a challenging session, India's fast bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep, struggled to break through. However, Sundar's spin magic effectively dismantled England's lineup, with the hosts collapsing to just 192 runs. This achievement underscores the importance of integrating spinners like Sundar into India's key strategies.

Manjrekar articulated that Gill should reconsider his inclination to prioritize seamers, highlighting Sundar's influence as a wake-up call. Incorporating 'pure' spinners in primary game plans, rather than as supplementary options, is essential for successful captaincy. Sundar's four-wicket haul, including crucial dismissals like Ben Stokes and Joe Root, further solidified India's position against England.

