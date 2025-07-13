Left Menu

Aishwarya Pissay Battles Adversity, Eyes INRC Championship Glory

Aishwarya Pissay, three-time FIM World Champion, faced a setback at the INRC in Coimbatore due to a technical regulation issue. Despite the retirement, she remains focused on securing the 2025 championship title, maintaining her lead with one round left in the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:36 IST
Aishwarya Pissay (Photo; FMSCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three-time FIM World Champion Aishwarya Pissay, India's most celebrated female motorsport athlete, encountered a challenging setback at the latest round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2W 2025 in Coimbatore. Despite being a frontrunner for victory, Pissay was forced to retire from the event due to a technical regulation issue.

Heading into the round, Pissay had established a commanding lead in the Women's Championship and was on the verge of clinching the 2025 title. She set the pace in the early stages, securing a substantial lead before a regulatory complication with her machine necessitated her withdrawal.

'It's never easy to step away from a rally when you're leading, especially one that could have decided the championship,' Pissay remarked, according to an FMSCI press release. Despite this setback, she remains on top of the championship standings as she aims to finish the season strong in the final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

