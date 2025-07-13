Left Menu

England Dominates; India on Backfoot in Thrilling Lord's Test

A spectacular performance by pacer Brydon Carse and an unexpected twist from Ben Stokes leave India in a challenging position on Day Four of the third Test at Lord's. India stands at 58/4, chasing 193 runs, as they struggle under intense pressure from England's bowlers.

Team India end the day in a spot of bother. (Photo: @BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
England placed themselves in the driver's seat at Lord's with a remarkable display of fast bowling by Brydon Carse, coupled with an eleventh-hour strike from Ben Stokes. This formidable duo ensured that India ended Day Four at a vulnerable 58/4, desperately trailing in their pursuit of 193 runs.

The day saw Washington Sundar's inspired spell send Ben Stokes back for 33 after an 83-ball vigil, contributing to England's sagging total of 192 from 175/6, early in the final session. Jasprit Bumrah and Sundar capitalized on England's frailty, claiming six wickets between them and restricting England's charge.

India's chase began on a shaky note as Jofra Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. Wickets continued to tumble as Carse trapped Karun Nair and skipper Shubman Gill, adding to India's woes. Despite KL Rahul's steady 33*, India's position remains precarious, needing 135 more to win against a charged English attack.

