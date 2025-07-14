Left Menu

Cole Palmer's Prowess Powers Chelsea to Club World Cup Glory

Cole Palmer delivered a dazzling performance, leading Chelsea to a 3-0 victory over PSG in the Club World Cup final. The English midfielder scored twice and set up another goal, while PSG struggled and finished the match with 10 players. Chelsea showcased tactical brilliance under coach Enzo Maresca.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 03:41 IST
Cole Palmer's Prowess Powers Chelsea to Club World Cup Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning showcase of skill and strategy, Chelsea overcame Paris St Germain 3-0 in the Club World Cup final held at MetLife Stadium. Central to this triumph was the sensational Cole Palmer who electrified the first half, scoring two goals and assisting Joao Pedro in sealing the victory.

Chelsea capitalized on PSG's lapses, notably early on, when Nuno Mendes' mishap led to Palmer's opening goal. Palmer's prowess was on full display again after the cooling break, as he intricately crafted a second goal, maneuvering deftly past defenders to increase Chelsea's lead.

The tactical acumen of Chelsea's coach, Enzo Maresca, was evident as his team squeezed PSG with a high press, disrupting their rhythm. Despite pre-match expectations of a strategic battle, it was Chelsea's assertive approach, exemplified by Palmer and others, that dominated the encounter.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025