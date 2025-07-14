Cole Palmer's Prowess Powers Chelsea to Club World Cup Glory

In a stunning showcase of skill and strategy, Chelsea overcame Paris St Germain 3-0 in the Club World Cup final held at MetLife Stadium. Central to this triumph was the sensational Cole Palmer who electrified the first half, scoring two goals and assisting Joao Pedro in sealing the victory.

Chelsea capitalized on PSG's lapses, notably early on, when Nuno Mendes' mishap led to Palmer's opening goal. Palmer's prowess was on full display again after the cooling break, as he intricately crafted a second goal, maneuvering deftly past defenders to increase Chelsea's lead.

The tactical acumen of Chelsea's coach, Enzo Maresca, was evident as his team squeezed PSG with a high press, disrupting their rhythm. Despite pre-match expectations of a strategic battle, it was Chelsea's assertive approach, exemplified by Palmer and others, that dominated the encounter.