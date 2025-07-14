Cascarino's Heroics Propel France to Euro Quarter-Finals

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, France's forward Delphine Cascarino was the catalyst in their stunning 5-2 comeback win over the Netherlands, earning them a spot in the Women's Euro quarter-final against Germany.

Trailing 2-1 at halftime, France found their savior in Cascarino, who orchestrated an impressive turnaround by setting up an equalizing goal and later netting two herself. This stellar performance helped France secure the top spot in Group D, ahead of England.

Facing Germany next doesn't intimidate the French squad, as Cascarino remains confident in their ability to capitalize on any opportunities. The match, scheduled for July 19 in Basel, promises to be an exciting challenge for the French team.

