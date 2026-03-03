Europe's Equity Turmoil Deepens Amid Middle East War Fears
European shares plummeted as fears of prolonged Middle East conflict and rising oil prices stoked inflation worries. The STOXX 600 fell 1.3%, hitting a new low, while the energy sector saw slight gains. A potential conflict with Iran threatened further volatility in global markets.
On Tuesday, European shares continued their decline, as global investors faced mounting concerns over an extended conflict in the Middle East. This was coupled with a surge in oil prices, intensifying fears of heightened living costs.
The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped by 1.3% to 615.72 points by 0804 GMT, marking its lowest in more than two weeks. Sectors like utilities and banks led the downturn with 2.6% declines each, while the energy sector saw marginal gains, continuing its previous session's positive trend.
Amidst these developments, U.S. President Donald Trump defended the broadening war aims involving Iran. Meanwhile, a statement from Iran's Revolutionary Guards about closing the Strait of Hormuz added to market jitters by escalating oil and gas shipping rates globally. The European Central Bank's Chief Economist, Philip Lane, warned that an extended conflict could considerably pressure inflation and slow growth within the Eurozone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
