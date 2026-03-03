Left Menu

Europe's Equity Turmoil Deepens Amid Middle East War Fears

European shares plummeted as fears of prolonged Middle East conflict and rising oil prices stoked inflation worries. The STOXX 600 fell 1.3%, hitting a new low, while the energy sector saw slight gains. A potential conflict with Iran threatened further volatility in global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:46 IST
Europe's Equity Turmoil Deepens Amid Middle East War Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, European shares continued their decline, as global investors faced mounting concerns over an extended conflict in the Middle East. This was coupled with a surge in oil prices, intensifying fears of heightened living costs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped by 1.3% to 615.72 points by 0804 GMT, marking its lowest in more than two weeks. Sectors like utilities and banks led the downturn with 2.6% declines each, while the energy sector saw marginal gains, continuing its previous session's positive trend.

Amidst these developments, U.S. President Donald Trump defended the broadening war aims involving Iran. Meanwhile, a statement from Iran's Revolutionary Guards about closing the Strait of Hormuz added to market jitters by escalating oil and gas shipping rates globally. The European Central Bank's Chief Economist, Philip Lane, warned that an extended conflict could considerably pressure inflation and slow growth within the Eurozone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

 Global
2
Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

 Russia
3
Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

 United Arab Emirates
4
World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals

World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026