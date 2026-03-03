Left Menu

Holi Mahotsav: Ola Electric's Bold Step into an Affordable Future

Ola Electric has introduced the 'Holi Mahotsav', launching their Roadster range of electric motorcycles starting at Rs 79,999. This competitive pricing aligns electric motorcycles with traditional ICE counterparts. Additionally, the event features special festive offers and exclusive benefits for Ola Insiders, emphasizing equal pricing in electric transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:47 IST
Holi Mahotsav: Ola Electric's Bold Step into an Affordable Future
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric unveiled its 'Holi Mahotsav' initiative on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment in the Indian electric motorcycle market. The company announced competitive pricing for its Roadster range starting at Rs 79,999, a move aimed at aligning electric motorcycles with popular entry-level internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

In conjunction with Holika Dahan, Ola Electric has introduced special festive offers under its Muhurat Mahotsav, with prices only revealed during designated 90-minute 'shubh muhurat' periods. Customers can purchase limited units at these special rates, available today and tomorrow.

Existing customers, known as 'Ola Insiders,' will benefit from an additional value of Rs 5,000. This event underscores Ola's aim to position electric motorcycles as a smart and cost-effective alternative to petrol vehicles, facilitating a broader shift towards sustainable transport.

TRENDING

1
Iranian Red Crescent Society says at least 787 people in Iran have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in war so far, reports AP.

Iranian Red Crescent Society says at least 787 people in Iran have been kill...

 Global
2
LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi Injures Seven, Sparks Panic

LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi Injures Seven, Sparks Panic

 India
3
Devastating Impact of US and Israeli Airstrikes in Iran

Devastating Impact of US and Israeli Airstrikes in Iran

 United Arab Emirates
4
Global Markets React as Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran Conflict

Global Markets React as Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran Conflict

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026