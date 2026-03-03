Holi Mahotsav: Ola Electric's Bold Step into an Affordable Future

Ola Electric unveiled its 'Holi Mahotsav' initiative on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment in the Indian electric motorcycle market. The company announced competitive pricing for its Roadster range starting at Rs 79,999, a move aimed at aligning electric motorcycles with popular entry-level internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

In conjunction with Holika Dahan, Ola Electric has introduced special festive offers under its Muhurat Mahotsav, with prices only revealed during designated 90-minute 'shubh muhurat' periods. Customers can purchase limited units at these special rates, available today and tomorrow.

Existing customers, known as 'Ola Insiders,' will benefit from an additional value of Rs 5,000. This event underscores Ola's aim to position electric motorcycles as a smart and cost-effective alternative to petrol vehicles, facilitating a broader shift towards sustainable transport.