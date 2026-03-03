AI-Driven Tyre Recycling Revolution in India
Plannex Recycling partners with France's REGOM to enhance India's tyre recycling ecosystem. By deploying AI-based systems, they aim to improve tyre sorting and identification, creating a data-driven recycling model. The collaboration sets the stage for international partnerships and improved regulatory alignment in the tyre sector.
- India
Plannex Recycling has announced a groundbreaking partnership with French firm REGOM to establish a closed-loop tyre recycling system in India, leveraging advanced AI technology.
The collaboration will see Plannex adopt REGOM's automated AI systems to efficiently sort and identify various tyres, transforming from manual to data-driven operations.
This initiative aligns with the European Union's sustainable product regulations, positioning India for future global opportunities and regulatory readiness in the recycling sector.
