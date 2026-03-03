AI-Driven Tyre Recycling Revolution in India

Plannex Recycling has announced a groundbreaking partnership with French firm REGOM to establish a closed-loop tyre recycling system in India, leveraging advanced AI technology.

The collaboration will see Plannex adopt REGOM's automated AI systems to efficiently sort and identify various tyres, transforming from manual to data-driven operations.

This initiative aligns with the European Union's sustainable product regulations, positioning India for future global opportunities and regulatory readiness in the recycling sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)