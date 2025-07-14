Left Menu

Boca Juniors Stumble in Clausura Opener Against Argentinos

Boca Juniors began the Argentina Clausura tournament with a goalless draw against Argentinos Juniors. Despite a strong first-half performance from the home side, both teams failed to score. Boca's disappointment follows their earlier Club World Cup exit, leaving them to regroup for future matches.

Boca Juniors Stumble in Clausura Opener Against Argentinos
Boca Juniors' aspirations to commence the Argentina Clausura tournament with a victory were dashed in a stalemate against Argentinos Juniors at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this Sunday. An early offensive by the home team saw Boca's goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin fend off a header by Tomas Molina, alongside relentless attempts from Emiliano Viveros and Federico Fattori during the first half.

In the second half, Boca Juniors nearly clinched the lead when Miguel Merentiel launched a shot from the left, only for Argentinos Juniors' keeper Diego Rodriguez to block the attempt. The result left both teams with a single point from the encounter.

The outcome served as a setback for Boca, still reeling from their unsatisfying Club World Cup group stage exit. The team now needs to refocus as the tournament progresses.

