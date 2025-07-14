Left Menu

River Plate Triumphs in Clausura Opener with 3-1 Win

River Plate triumphed over Platense in the opening match of Argentina's Clausura championship with a 3-1 victory. Despite Platense's early equalizer, River regained the lead, capitalizing on a red card issued to Platense's Marcos Portillo. A late goal sealed the win for River at Estadio Monumental.

River Plate secured a decisive 3-1 victory against Platense in their opening Clausura championship match on Sunday. The team capitalized on Platense going down to ten men after midfielder Marcos Portillo's red card in the second half.

River Plate took an early advantage with a seventh-minute goal by Facundo Colidio, setting an assertive tone for the match. Ronaldo Martinez of Platense evened the score at 1-1 with a header in the 24th minute.

However, Maximiliano Salas put River back in the lead just 15 minutes later. The game became more challenging for Platense following Portillo's dismissal, and Miguel Borja's added-time goal cemented River's comfortable win at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

