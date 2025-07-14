Chelsea Clinch Club World Cup With Stunning Victory Over PSG

Chelsea emerged victorious in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, delivering a commanding 3-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. The English side's triumph was built on an exceptional first-half performance, orchestrated by the young sensation Cole Palmer.

PSG, entering the final without conceding in their last four matches, found themselves trailing in the 22nd minute. Palmer expertly controlled a pass from Malo Gusto, curving a remarkable shot into the far corner and granting Chelsea an early lead, according to Olympics.com.

Eight minutes later, Palmer further asserted his influence on the field. With precise execution, he struck again, doubling Chelsea's advantage and leaving PSG scrambling. As the French champions attempted to rally, Palmer turned provider, threading a skilful pass to João Pedro. The Brazilian deftly lobbed the ball over PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, sealing the victory.

Despite efforts in the second half, including managerial adjustments and a half-time show featuring Coldplay and others, PSG could not recover. Their plight worsened when João Neves was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct. Chelsea's win adds another accolade to their successful debut season under Italian coach Maresca, having already secured the UEFA Conference League. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)