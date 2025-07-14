Left Menu

Cricket Clash: Siraj's Fiery Celebration Against England

India's Mohammed Siraj was fined 15% of his match fee and received a demerit point for his aggressive celebration after dismissing Ben Duckett during the third test at Lord's. The incident violated the ICC Code of Conduct due to provocative language and gestures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:14 IST
Cricket Clash: Siraj's Fiery Celebration Against England
Mohammed Siraj
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a heated moment on the cricket field, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was penalized by the ICC after an aggressive celebration following the dismissal of England's Ben Duckett. Siraj's exuberant reaction came during the fourth day of the third test at Lord's.

According to the International Cricket Council's statement on Monday, Siraj faced a 15% match fee fine and received a demerit point. The punishment was due to a breach of the Code of Conduct regarding language and gestures that could incite aggression from an opponent.

As the cricket showdown continues, India eyes 135 more runs to clinch the test, while England seeks six wickets to gain a 2-1 series lead. The dynamic sequence of victories, with England winning initially and India leveling the series at Edgbaston, sets the stage for an intense conclusion.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025