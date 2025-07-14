Cricket Clash: Siraj's Fiery Celebration Against England

In a heated moment on the cricket field, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was penalized by the ICC after an aggressive celebration following the dismissal of England's Ben Duckett. Siraj's exuberant reaction came during the fourth day of the third test at Lord's.

According to the International Cricket Council's statement on Monday, Siraj faced a 15% match fee fine and received a demerit point. The punishment was due to a breach of the Code of Conduct regarding language and gestures that could incite aggression from an opponent.

As the cricket showdown continues, India eyes 135 more runs to clinch the test, while England seeks six wickets to gain a 2-1 series lead. The dynamic sequence of victories, with England winning initially and India leveling the series at Edgbaston, sets the stage for an intense conclusion.