Australia's Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Test Match Against India

Australia has unveiled its squad for a historic one-off Test against India, set to commence on March 6 at Perth's WACA Ground. The squad includes two uncapped players, Rachel Trenaman and Maitlan Brown, who will join the 13-member team. Experienced all-rounder Ellyse Perry remains in doubt due to a quad injury, as reported by the ICC.

If Perry can prove her fitness, she may participate as a specialist batter. Fast bowler Kim Garth has been ruled out, and Captain Sophie Molineux will miss the match due to a back issue. Consequently, Alyssa Healy will take up the captain's role once more. This Test will be Healy's swan song in international cricket.

Healy approaches the match buoyant, having scored a powerful 158 in the series-deciding ODI against India. Her innings helped Australia secure an 8-4 lead in the multi-format series. During the ODI, Australia set a mammoth 409-run target, with Healy contributing heavily alongside partnerships with Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney. India's reply faltered under pressure, leading to an emphatic Australian victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)