Australia's Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Test Match Against India

Australia announces an all-star squad, including uncapped players Rachel Trenaman and Maitlan Brown, for their upcoming Test against India. With injuries in the mix, Alyssa Healy will lead the team in her final international appearance. Healy is in form, following a stellar performance in the ODI series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:31 IST
Australia Women and India Women cricketers in action during a test match (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has unveiled its squad for a historic one-off Test against India, set to commence on March 6 at Perth's WACA Ground. The squad includes two uncapped players, Rachel Trenaman and Maitlan Brown, who will join the 13-member team. Experienced all-rounder Ellyse Perry remains in doubt due to a quad injury, as reported by the ICC.

If Perry can prove her fitness, she may participate as a specialist batter. Fast bowler Kim Garth has been ruled out, and Captain Sophie Molineux will miss the match due to a back issue. Consequently, Alyssa Healy will take up the captain's role once more. This Test will be Healy's swan song in international cricket.

Healy approaches the match buoyant, having scored a powerful 158 in the series-deciding ODI against India. Her innings helped Australia secure an 8-4 lead in the multi-format series. During the ODI, Australia set a mammoth 409-run target, with Healy contributing heavily alongside partnerships with Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney. India's reply faltered under pressure, leading to an emphatic Australian victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

