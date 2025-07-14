Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Marvels at Wimbledon 2025, Hails Federer's Legacy

Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra attended Wimbledon 2025, praising tennis legend Roger Federer and expressing admiration for the sport's passion. Ultimately, Jannik Sinner overcame Carlos Alcaraz to claim his first Wimbledon title, becoming the first Italian to win the prestigious championship.

Neeraj Chopra (Photo: @neerajchopraclassic/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra witnessed the Wimbledon 2025 finals on Sunday, expressing amazement at the intense passion tennis ignites in its fans. Chopra also lauded former Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer, citing his athletic prowess and highlighting his status as a personal favorite. Chopra noted Federer's grounded nature despite his numerous achievements.

In a Star Sports Instagram video, Chopra stated, 'I am feeling very good, I'm amazed by the passion among everyone for tennis. I feel Roger Federer is a very solid athlete, and the way he has performed for Switzerland, especially at Wimbledon. As a human being, I have met him in person, the way he is, so grounded after winning so much is truly inspiring.' Federer, who retired in 2022 after securing 20 Grand Slams, demonstrated consistency and longevity, marking significant milestones since turning professional in 1998.

In the Wimbledon 2025 final, top-ranked Jannik Sinner achieved a milestone victory, defeating Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Sinner's triumph marked his first Wimbledon title and interrupted Alcaraz's 24-match winning streak. The Italian athlete's victory added the prestigious championship to his collection, making it his fourth major title. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

