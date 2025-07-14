Varun Aaron Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as Bowling Coach for IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad has announced the appointment of former India fast bowler Varun Aaron as their new bowling coach for the 2026 IPL season. He succeeds James Franklin, the New Zealand left-arm quick. The announcement was made on the team's X account, highlighting Aaron as a 'fiery addition' to their coaching staff.

Aaron, known for his ability to deliver at speeds crossing the 150 kmph mark, played nine Tests and nine ODIs for India between 2011 and 2015. His international cricket career was curtailed due to persistent injuries, and he retired from competitive cricket earlier this year.

Post-retirement, the 35-year-old transitioned into a TV pundit role before accepting the coaching position with the Hyderabad team. His role marks a new chapter as he brings his expertise and experience to develop the next generation of fast bowlers within the franchise.