Karun Nair's Cricket Conundrum: Last Stand for the Veteran Batter

Karun Nair, the Karnataka batter, faces an uncertain future with the Indian Test cricket team following six unsuccessful outings against England. After a promising return marked by a double century against England Lions, Nair's subsequent struggle in three Test matches has called his place into question.

Nair's tally of 131 runs at an average below 22 over three games has made it challenging for team management, led by Gautam Gambhir, to continue favoring the veteran player over younger prospects like Sai Sudharsan. Despite Nair's effort, issues handling high-paced bowling have been evident.

Former selectors advise Nair to adjust his technique, specifically his trigger movement, as a means of improvement. However, with Sudharsan considered the future of Indian Test cricket, opinions lean towards investing in the younger talent for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)