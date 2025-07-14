Karun Nair's Cricket Conundrum: Last Stand for the Veteran Batter
After an eight-year hiatus, Karun Nair's Test cricket comeback may be short-lived due to six consecutive failures against England. Despite a promising start in UK, his struggle with pace and seam movement has led experts to recommend giving young Sai Sudharsan a chance for the future.
- Country:
- India
Karun Nair, the Karnataka batter, faces an uncertain future with the Indian Test cricket team following six unsuccessful outings against England. After a promising return marked by a double century against England Lions, Nair's subsequent struggle in three Test matches has called his place into question.
Nair's tally of 131 runs at an average below 22 over three games has made it challenging for team management, led by Gautam Gambhir, to continue favoring the veteran player over younger prospects like Sai Sudharsan. Despite Nair's effort, issues handling high-paced bowling have been evident.
Former selectors advise Nair to adjust his technique, specifically his trigger movement, as a means of improvement. However, with Sudharsan considered the future of Indian Test cricket, opinions lean towards investing in the younger talent for upcoming matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heavy Monsoon Rains Batter Jharkhand, Government on High Alert
Pace Digitek Unveils Cutting-Edge Facility for Battery Energy Storage Systems in Karnataka
Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russian Battery Plant Production
IFC Backs India's Largest Battery Storage Project in Gujarat
Cameron Green's Revival: Half-Century Sparks Hope for Australian Batter