'Back to the Future' Actor Faces Battery, Fraud Allegations Amid Fierce Legal Battle
Actor Crispin Glover has been sued by a former girlfriend accusing him of battery, fraud, and emotional distress. Glover denies the allegations, calling them baseless. The lawsuit, filed in California, includes charges like wrongful eviction and malicious prosecution. Both sides have presented conflicting narratives, intensifying the legal dispute.
Crispin Glover, known for his role in 'Back to the Future,' finds himself embroiled in legal trouble as he faces a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend. The plaintiff, who goes by Jane Doe, accuses the actor of battery, fraud, and emotional distress, among other charges.
According to the lawsuit, Doe claims she met Glover on social media in 2015 and alleges he made 'strange advances,' leading her to move to Los Angeles with promises of a new start. She further claims Glover sought to control her life upon her arrival, culminating in a March incident where she was allegedly evicted without notice and assaulted.
Glover has categorically denied the accusations, labeling them as 'baseless allegations.' His representatives argue that Glover was actually the victim of an assault by Doe at his residence, which led to her arrest. As both sides prepare for a jury trial, the legal battle continues to escalate.