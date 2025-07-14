Left Menu

Simon Yates Triumphs in Tour de France Stage 10

Simon Yates of Visma-Lease a Bike secured victory in the 10th stage of the Tour de France, covering a 165.3 km course from Ennezat. He finished ahead of Thymen Arensman and Ben Healy, who claimed second and third place, respectively, in an exhilarating race.

14-07-2025
Simon Yates, riding for the Visma-Lease a Bike team, emerged victorious in the 10th stage of the Tour de France, held on a challenging 165.3-kilometer stretch from Ennezat.

The Briton outpaced Thymen Arensman from the Netherlands and Ireland's Ben Healy, who finished second and third, respectively. This marked another impressive accomplishment for the Giro d'Italia champion.

The thrilling race further cements Yates's standing as a formidable competitor in the cycling world, showcasing his skill and endurance in one of the sport's most prestigious events.

