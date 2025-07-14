Los Angeles 2028: A Historic Olympic Reshuffle

In a landmark announcement, organizers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics unveiled the first look at the competition schedule, introducing significant changes to key events and an ambitious sports lineup. As Los Angeles prepares to host the Summer Olympics for the third time, the city commemorates a major achievement with over one million youth enrolments in the PlayLA sports programme.

The Olympic competition will start with track and field events in a departure from tradition, followed by swimming in the second week, with its finale at SoFi Stadium. The historic reshuffle aims to maximize viewership, featuring 844 ticketed events. The Games kick off on July 14, 2028, at 8:00 p.m. ET, with ceremonies at the LA Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium, concluding on July 30.

Highlighting Los Angeles' commitment to creating a lasting legacy, the PlayLA initiative, supported by a $160 million investment, offers diverse, affordable athletic programs to children. As LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover emphasized, the focus is on showcasing every neighborhood and ensuring a monumental legacy for the city.

