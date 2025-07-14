Indian Chess Maestros Advance to Pre-Quarterfinals

Indian chess grandmasters D Harika and R Vaishali have advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup after overcoming challenges from Greece's Tsolakidou Stavroula and America's Carissa Yip. The victories underline India's growing prominence in the tournament.

The matches saw Harika defeating Stavroula with strategic finesse during the second set of tie-break games, while Vaishali delivered a commanding performance against Yip. These wins are bolstered by Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh's earlier progressions, giving India a strong 25% representation in the last 16.

Despite Vantika Garewal's exit after a tough match against Russian Kateryna Lagno, the remaining Indian players are poised for the crucial next round. The ongoing competition is heating up as players vie for three spots in the upcoming women's Candidates' tournament, ultimately leading to a challenge against reigning champion Wenjun Ju of China.

(With inputs from agencies.)